× 16-year-old facing charges as an adult after allegedly robbing person during sale of a dirt bike in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A 16-year-old is facing charges as an adult after allegedly robbing a person during a sale of a dirt bike.

Romell McMillian, 16, is facing charges as an adult including carrying a firearm without a license, robbery, and person under 18 possessing a firearm among other offenses.

On August 6 at 3:00 p.m., the police responded to the 1200 block of N. 7th Street for a reported robbery.

Officers met the victim who said that he came to the city to sell his dirt bike to McMillian.

The victim met with McMillian on the street, and was paid $445 for the dirt bike.

McMillian rode away on the bike, but stopped the victim in the area of 6th & Division Streets.

At this time, McMillian allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded all of his money.

The victim surrendered the $445 that McMillian had paid him for the dirt bike.

After receiving a description of the dirt bike, officers spotted it and stopped McMillian in the 1200 block of N. 7th Street.

The victim was brought to the scene, and identified McMillian as the person who had robbed him.

McMillian had a stolen 9mm handgun, $460, and a small amount of crack cocaine in his possession at the time of his arrest.