× 2 Lancaster County youths charged after allegedly posting videos of themselves harassing residents on YouTube

CLAY AND EPHRATA TOWNSHIPS, Lancaster County — Two Lancaster County juveniles were charged with trespassing and harassment after police say they posted videos of themselves yelling obscenities at a resident and sneaking into homeowners’ yards and swimming pools on YouTube.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, residents of the Charity Gardens and Lincoln Gardens communities in Clay and Ephrata Townships had been reporting numerous incidents of ongoing harassment between May and July. They reported that juveniles were trespassing into private pools and committing other harassing and criminal acts.

On July 12, police investigators discovered that videos, taken by the suspects, were uploaded to YouTube. The videos depicted juvenile suspects harassing homeowners by ringing their doorbells and yelling obscenities at residents. One video posted by the offenders showed them following a homeowner and calling her obscene names. Other footage showed them trespassing into yards and jumping into homeowners’ pools. In one video, the homeowner was in the pool as a suspect ran into her yard and jumped in the pool before fleeing.

Police say they were able to identify two of the juveniles, who were charged with trespassing and harassment. The offenders were released to their parents after charging, police say.