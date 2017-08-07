2017 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Schedule

All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

“Week Zero”

August 25

Annville-Cleona at Trinity

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon

Schuylkill Valley at Pequea Valley

Week 1

September 1

Conestoga Valley at Ephrata

Dallastown at Hempfield

Lebanon at Cedar Crest

Central Dauphin at Manheim Township

McCaskey at State College

Cedar Cliff at Penn Manor

Manheim Central at Warwick

Wilson at Governor Mifflin

Cocalico at Red Land

Elizabethtown at Donegal

Garden Spot at Wyomissing

Lampeter-Strasburg at Eastern York

Annville-Cleona at Biglerville

Octorara at Columbia

Susquenita at Elco

Lancaster Catholic at Camp Hill

Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley

Week 2

September 8

Solanco at Conestoga Valley

Hempfield at Exeter Township

Ephrata at Lebanon

Manheim Township at South Western

William Penn at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg

Warwick at Garden Spot

Wilson at Spring Ford

Cedar Crest at Northern Lebanon

Governor Mifflin at Cocalico

Hershey at Elizabethtown

Donegal at Manheim Central

Pottstown at Solanco

Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona

Delone Catholic at Columbia

Elco at Palmyra

Lancaster Catholic at Waynesboro

Pequea Valley at Octorara

Week 3

September 15

Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley

Hempfield at Central York

Elizabethtown at Lebanon

Governor Mifflin at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Reading

Dallastown at Penn Manor

Warwick at Ephrata

Central Dauphin at Wilson

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Crest

Upper Perkiomen at Cocalico

Spring Grove at Garden Spot

Manheim Central at West York

Solanco at Northeastern

Hanover at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at York Suburban

Palmyra at Donegal

Fleetwood at Elco

Lancaster Catholic at Trinity

Daniel Boone at Northern Lebanon

Pequea Valley at Kutztown

Week 4

September 22

Section One

McCaskey at Conestoga Valley

Manheim Township at Hempfield

Lebanon at Penn Manor

Warwick at Wilson

Section Two

Cedar Crest at Ephrata

Cocalico at Elizabethtown

Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central

Section Three

Elco at Annville-Cleona

Donegal at Columbia

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley

Non-League

Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic

September 23

Section Two

Garden Spot at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

Week 5

September 29

Section One

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Township

Hempfield at Penn Manor

Warwick at Lebanon

Wilson at McCaskey

Section Two

Cedar Crest at Garden Spot

Manheim Central at Cocalico

Solanco at Elizabethtown

Ephrata at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section Three

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic

Columbia at Pequea Valley

Donegal at Elco

Non-League

Northern Lebanon at York Suburban

Week 6

October 6

Section One

Conestoga Valley at Lebanon

Hempfield at Warwick

Manheim Township at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Wilson

Section Two

Cocalico at Cedar Crest

Elizabethtown at Manheim Central

Ephrata at Garden Spot

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco

Section Three

Northern Lebanon at Donegal

Lancaster Catholic at Elco

October 7

Section Three

Columbia at Annville-Cleona

Week 7

October 13

Section One

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley

McCaskey at Hempfield

Lebanon at Wilson

Manheim Township at Warwick

Section Two

Solanco at Cedar Crest

Garden Spot at Cocalico

Elizabethtown at Lampeter-Strasburg

Ephrata at Manheim Central

Section Three

Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon

Elco at Columbia

Lancaster Catholic at Pequea Valley

Non-League

Donegal at Hazleton

Week 8

October 20

Section One

Hempfield at Conestoga Valley

Lebanon at McCaskey

Wilson at Manheim Township

Warwick at Penn Manor

Section Two

Cedar Crest at Manheim Central

Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg

Garden Spot at Elizabethtown

Ephrata at Solanco

Section Three

Columbia at Lancaster Catholic

Pequea Valley at Donegal

Elco at Northern Lebanon

Week 9

October 27

Section One

Conestoga Valley at Warwick

Wilson at Hempfield

Manheim Township at Lebanon

Penn Manor at McCaskey

Section Two

Elizabethtown at Cedar Crest

Cocalico at Ephrata

Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot

Manheim Central at Solanco

Section Three

Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona

Northern Lebanon at Columbia

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic

Non-League

Muhlenberg at Elco

Week 10

November 3

Section One

Conestoga Valley at Wilson

Lebanon at Hempfield

Penn Manor at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Warwick

Section Two

Cedar Crest at Lampeter-Strasburg

Solanco at Cocalico

Ephrata at Elizabethtown

Garden Spot at Manheim Central

Section Three

Annville-Cleona at Donegal

Pequea Valley at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic

Non-League

Columbia at Kennard-Dale