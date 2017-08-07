2017 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Schedule
All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
“Week Zero”
August 25
Annville-Cleona at Trinity
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon
Schuylkill Valley at Pequea Valley
Week 1
September 1
Conestoga Valley at Ephrata
Dallastown at Hempfield
Lebanon at Cedar Crest
Central Dauphin at Manheim Township
McCaskey at State College
Cedar Cliff at Penn Manor
Manheim Central at Warwick
Wilson at Governor Mifflin
Cocalico at Red Land
Elizabethtown at Donegal
Garden Spot at Wyomissing
Lampeter-Strasburg at Eastern York
Annville-Cleona at Biglerville
Octorara at Columbia
Susquenita at Elco
Lancaster Catholic at Camp Hill
Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley
Week 2
September 8
Solanco at Conestoga Valley
Hempfield at Exeter Township
Ephrata at Lebanon
Manheim Township at South Western
William Penn at McCaskey
Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg
Warwick at Garden Spot
Wilson at Spring Ford
Cedar Crest at Northern Lebanon
Governor Mifflin at Cocalico
Hershey at Elizabethtown
Donegal at Manheim Central
Pottstown at Solanco
Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona
Delone Catholic at Columbia
Elco at Palmyra
Lancaster Catholic at Waynesboro
Pequea Valley at Octorara
Week 3
September 15
Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley
Hempfield at Central York
Elizabethtown at Lebanon
Governor Mifflin at Manheim Township
McCaskey at Reading
Dallastown at Penn Manor
Warwick at Ephrata
Central Dauphin at Wilson
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Crest
Upper Perkiomen at Cocalico
Spring Grove at Garden Spot
Manheim Central at West York
Solanco at Northeastern
Hanover at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at York Suburban
Palmyra at Donegal
Fleetwood at Elco
Lancaster Catholic at Trinity
Daniel Boone at Northern Lebanon
Pequea Valley at Kutztown
Week 4
September 22
Section One
McCaskey at Conestoga Valley
Manheim Township at Hempfield
Lebanon at Penn Manor
Warwick at Wilson
Section Two
Cedar Crest at Ephrata
Cocalico at Elizabethtown
Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central
Section Three
Elco at Annville-Cleona
Donegal at Columbia
Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley
Non-League
Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic
September 23
Section Two
Garden Spot at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.
Week 5
September 29
Section One
Conestoga Valley at Manheim Township
Hempfield at Penn Manor
Warwick at Lebanon
Wilson at McCaskey
Section Two
Cedar Crest at Garden Spot
Manheim Central at Cocalico
Solanco at Elizabethtown
Ephrata at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section Three
Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic
Columbia at Pequea Valley
Donegal at Elco
Non-League
Northern Lebanon at York Suburban
Week 6
October 6
Section One
Conestoga Valley at Lebanon
Hempfield at Warwick
Manheim Township at McCaskey
Penn Manor at Wilson
Section Two
Cocalico at Cedar Crest
Elizabethtown at Manheim Central
Ephrata at Garden Spot
Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco
Section Three
Northern Lebanon at Donegal
Lancaster Catholic at Elco
October 7
Section Three
Columbia at Annville-Cleona
Week 7
October 13
Section One
Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley
McCaskey at Hempfield
Lebanon at Wilson
Manheim Township at Warwick
Section Two
Solanco at Cedar Crest
Garden Spot at Cocalico
Elizabethtown at Lampeter-Strasburg
Ephrata at Manheim Central
Section Three
Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon
Elco at Columbia
Lancaster Catholic at Pequea Valley
Non-League
Donegal at Hazleton
Week 8
October 20
Section One
Hempfield at Conestoga Valley
Lebanon at McCaskey
Wilson at Manheim Township
Warwick at Penn Manor
Section Two
Cedar Crest at Manheim Central
Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg
Garden Spot at Elizabethtown
Ephrata at Solanco
Section Three
Columbia at Lancaster Catholic
Pequea Valley at Donegal
Elco at Northern Lebanon
Week 9
October 27
Section One
Conestoga Valley at Warwick
Wilson at Hempfield
Manheim Township at Lebanon
Penn Manor at McCaskey
Section Two
Elizabethtown at Cedar Crest
Cocalico at Ephrata
Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot
Manheim Central at Solanco
Section Three
Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona
Northern Lebanon at Columbia
Donegal at Lancaster Catholic
Non-League
Muhlenberg at Elco
Week 10
November 3
Section One
Conestoga Valley at Wilson
Lebanon at Hempfield
Penn Manor at Manheim Township
McCaskey at Warwick
Section Two
Cedar Crest at Lampeter-Strasburg
Solanco at Cocalico
Ephrata at Elizabethtown
Garden Spot at Manheim Central
Section Three
Annville-Cleona at Donegal
Pequea Valley at Elco
Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic
Non-League
Columbia at Kennard-Dale