2017 Tri-Valley League High School Football Schedule

All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Week 1

August 25

Upper Dauphin at Williams Valley

Halifax at Millersburg

Susquenita at Juniata

Line Mountain at Tri-Valley

Newport at East Juniata

Non-League

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon

Week 2

September 1

East Juniata at Upper Dauphin

Pine Grove at Halifax

Millersburg at Line Mountain

Williams Valley at Juniata

Tri-Valley at Newport

Non-League

Susquenita at Elco

Week 3

September 8

Upper Dauphin at Tri-Valley

Line Mountain at Pine Grove

Newport at Millersburg

Halifax at Susquenita

Juniata at East Juniata

Non-League

Minersville at Williams Valley

Week 4

September 15

Millersburg at Upper Dauphin

Pine Grove at Newport

Susquenita at Line Mountain

Williams Valley at Halifax

Tri-Valley at Juniata

Non-League

Hamburg at East Juniata

Week 5

September 22

Upper Dauphin at Pine Grove

Juniata at Millersburg

Newport at Susquenita

Halifax at East Juniata

Line Mountain at Williams Valley

Non-League

Tri-Valley at Minersville

Week 6

September 29

Newport at Upper Dauphin

Millersburg at Tri-Valley

Line Mountain at Halifax

Williams Valley at East Juniata

Non-League

Juniata at Huntingdon Area

September 30

Susquenita at Pine Grove

Week 7

October 6

Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain

Pine Grove at Tri-Valley

East Juniata at Millersburg

Williams Valley at Susquenita

Juniata at Newport

Non-League

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at Halifax

Week 8

October 13

East Juniata at Pine Grove

Millersburg at Williams Valley

Tri-Valley at Susquenita

Halifax at Juniata

Newport at Line Mountain

Non-League

Nativity BVM at Upper Dauphin

Week 9

October 20

Upper Dauphin at Halifax

Pine Grove at Millersburg

Susquenita at East Juniata

Line Mountain at Juniata

Tri-Valley at Williams Valley

Non-League

Newport at DuBois Area

Week 10

October 27

Juniata at Upper Dauphin

Williams Valley at Pine Grove

Millersburg at Susquenita

Halifax at Newport

East Juniata at Tri-Valley

Non-League

South Williamsport at Line Mountain