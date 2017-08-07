2017 Tri-Valley League High School Football Schedule
All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Week 1
August 25
Upper Dauphin at Williams Valley
Halifax at Millersburg
Susquenita at Juniata
Line Mountain at Tri-Valley
Newport at East Juniata
Non-League
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon
Week 2
September 1
East Juniata at Upper Dauphin
Pine Grove at Halifax
Millersburg at Line Mountain
Williams Valley at Juniata
Tri-Valley at Newport
Non-League
Susquenita at Elco
Week 3
September 8
Upper Dauphin at Tri-Valley
Line Mountain at Pine Grove
Newport at Millersburg
Halifax at Susquenita
Juniata at East Juniata
Non-League
Minersville at Williams Valley
Week 4
September 15
Millersburg at Upper Dauphin
Pine Grove at Newport
Susquenita at Line Mountain
Williams Valley at Halifax
Tri-Valley at Juniata
Non-League
Hamburg at East Juniata
Week 5
September 22
Upper Dauphin at Pine Grove
Juniata at Millersburg
Newport at Susquenita
Halifax at East Juniata
Line Mountain at Williams Valley
Non-League
Tri-Valley at Minersville
Week 6
September 29
Newport at Upper Dauphin
Millersburg at Tri-Valley
Line Mountain at Halifax
Williams Valley at East Juniata
Non-League
Juniata at Huntingdon Area
September 30
Susquenita at Pine Grove
Week 7
October 6
Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain
Pine Grove at Tri-Valley
East Juniata at Millersburg
Williams Valley at Susquenita
Juniata at Newport
Non-League
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at Halifax
Week 8
October 13
East Juniata at Pine Grove
Millersburg at Williams Valley
Tri-Valley at Susquenita
Halifax at Juniata
Newport at Line Mountain
Non-League
Nativity BVM at Upper Dauphin
Week 9
October 20
Upper Dauphin at Halifax
Pine Grove at Millersburg
Susquenita at East Juniata
Line Mountain at Juniata
Tri-Valley at Williams Valley
Non-League
Newport at DuBois Area
Week 10
October 27
Juniata at Upper Dauphin
Williams Valley at Pine Grove
Millersburg at Susquenita
Halifax at Newport
East Juniata at Tri-Valley
Non-League
South Williamsport at Line Mountain