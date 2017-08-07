× Philadelphia woman accused of striking Harrisburg police officer outside bar

HARRISBURG — A Philadelphia woman is facing aggravated assault on law enforcement and other charges after allegedly punching a police officer outside a bar early Sunday morning, according to Harrisburg police.

Paola Flores-Gonzalez is accused of punching a police officer who was attempting to interview a man at an unrelated incident outside a bar on 2nd and Pine Streets at 12:26 a.m., police say. As the officer attempted to speak to the man, Flores-Gonzalez allegedly positioned herself between the man and police and began yelling at officers in an aggressive manner.

Police ordered Flores-Gonzalez to get out of the way, but she ignored them. Police had to physically move her to get access to the man. At that point, police say, Flores-Gonzalez punched an officer in the chest and attempted to flee. As police tried to detain her, they say she became violent.

As police attempted to take Flores-Gonzalez into custody, a large crowd gathered at the scene and became aggressive, according to police. Officers were forced to use mace to keep the crowd back.

In addition to the aggravated assault on law enforcement charge, Flores-Gonzalez faces charges of simple assault, obstructing law enforcement function, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, police say.