Barn fire in Franklin County claims nearly 600 hay bales

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A barn fire on Saturday night burned through approximately 600 hay bales.

The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. on August 5 in the 4000 block of Jack Road in Chambersburg.

The barn was housing approximately 600 hay bales when it caught fire, and all were lost in the fire.