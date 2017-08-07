× Charges dropped against woman who allegedly assisted man who shot Northern York County officer

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Charges have been dropped against a woman who allegedly played a role in assisting 24-year-old Trev Bowies Jackson evade capture after he shot at a Northern York County Regional Police officer during a traffic stop in November 2015.

Cristina Perez, 23, was charged with hindering apprehension and providing false information to law enforcement.

According to police reports, Perez was in the man’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Jackson was found guilty of attempted murder of the first-degree, assault of a law enforcement officer and recklessly endangering another person.

Two other women, Xeomarie Velez-Quinones, 33, and Cathilia J. Laureano, 23, were charged in connection to the case.

