Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce separation

Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have filed for separation, according to statements posted on their official social media pages.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” Pratt posted on his Facebook page. Pratt’s publicist confirmed the separation to CNN.

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

A similar statement was tweeted from Faris’ verified account late Sunday night.

The couple has been married for eight years. They have one child together.

The news came as a shock to fans who have long adored the love story of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star and his “House Bunny” star wife.

In a 2014 interview with Esquire magazine Pratt said he met Faris in 2007 on the set of the film “Take Me Home Tonight,” in which they both featured.

She was married at the time and Pratt decided to be himself since she wasn’t available, he said. That included leaving out porn magazines around his apartment when she came over and talking about his sexual exploits with other women.

They were “twin souls” who grew up together 20 minutes from each other in Washington State, though they didn’t meet until they were adults, Pratt said. Once she split with her then-husband, he determined then and there that he would marry her, he told Esquire.

He expanded on that in an AMA interview on Reddit in 2015.

“Anna and I are meant to be together,” said Chris. “Our relationship has made me believe in divine intervention and destiny, just as much as my crazy career and the way I fell into this life. She and I grew up 20 minutes away from each other but never met until we met in LA.”