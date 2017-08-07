× Don Baylor, former Oriole, Yankee, dies at 68

Don Baylor, a former Baltimore Oriole and New York Yankees player, has died at age 68, according to reports.

Baylor was diagnosed with multiple myeloma 14 years ago, according to his family. “Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life,” his wife, Rebecca, said in a statement, according to ESPN.

Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP, played for the Orioles, Athletics, Angels, Yankees, Red Sox and Twins over a 19-year career.

Overall, he batted .260 with 338 home runs and 1276 RBIs.

After his playing career, Baylor returned to the game as a manager, leading the Colorado Rockies in their inaugural season in 1993.