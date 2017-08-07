× Eggs thrown, mailboxes smashed in criminal mischief cases in Warwick and Penn Townships, Lancaster County

WARWICK AND PENN TOWNSHIPS, Lancaster County — Residents in Warwick and Penn Townships reported five separate cases of criminal mischief to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police over the weekend.

A Warwick Township homeowner reported that unknown subjects threw eggs onto the roof of her residence on the 800 block of Sue Drive, police say. Four or five eggs were thrown, the resident reported. The subjects also poured an unknown substance onto the driveway of the home, the resident reported.

Elsewhere, four Penn Township residents reported to police that their mailboxes were smashed. Those incidents happened:

On the 700 block of White Oak Drive, a resident said his mailbox was smashed by an unknown type of blunt instrument. The report was made at 11:37 p.m. on Saturday after the caller heard a loud noise outside and discovered the damage, which was estimated at $25.

On the 2200 block of Newport Road, two residents reported their mailboxes were smashed shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Damage was estimated at $25.

On the 200 block of Cedar Hollow Road, a resident reported his mailbox was smashed. The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Damage was estimated at $25.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.