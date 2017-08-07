× Elizabethville man accused of attempting to disarm police officer during struggle

ELIZABETHVILLE, Dauphin County — A 49-year-old Elizabethville man is facing charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, disarming law enforcement and resisting arrest after an incident in where he attempted to take a police officer’s handgun while struggling to avoid arrest, according to state police.

Robert Alvin Klouser Jr., 49, was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamines and synthetic marijuana during the incident, which occurred last Friday at 9:02 p.m. Police responded to assist Dauphin County Crisis & Intervention in serving a 302 warrant at a residence on the first block of E. Main St.

When police arrived, Klouser was at the residence. An officer spoke to him and attempted to pat him down. Klouser allegedly became agitated about the 302 warrant and attempted to leave. When the officer attempted to stop him, Klouser initiated a struggle. He allegedly grabbed the trooper and began pulling at the trooper’s handgun, attempting to remove it from the holster. He continued to pull at the weapon as the officer got him to the ground.

Police were eventually able to handcuff Klouser, who was allegedly found to be in possession of a marijuana smoking device. He was taken to Harrisburg Hospital for a medical evaluation. After his release, he was transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment. Bail was set at $500,000. Klouser was remanded to Dauphin County Prison.