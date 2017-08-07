× Ephrata man accused of kidnapping, raping and threatening to kill a pregnant woman

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 24-year-old Ephrata man is charged with kidnapping, raping and threatening to kill a pregnant woman Saturday night, according to a police arrest affidavit.

Jordan R. Kellander, of the 500 block of State Street, allegedly approached the victim at her residence on the 200 block of Main Street in Denver Saturday night, East Cocalico Township police say. He allegedly forced the woman into his car at gunpoint, threatening to shoot the victim and everyone else in her residence.

The victim had a previous relationship with Kellander, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim told police that Kellander initially told her he was driving her to a field to kill her, then stated he was taking her to his house. As he drove toward his residence, he allegedly fired a round out of the vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, as they approached Ephrata, Kellander made the victim drive while he held the gun on his lap. When they arrived at his residence, Kellander allegedly demanded to have sex with the victim, who told police she felt she had no choice but to comply following her abduction.

Kellander then allegedly raped the victim while holding the muzzle of his gun to her forehead. He allegedly punched the victim in the face, then told her he’d have to kill her so no one could see he hit her.

Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Kellander’s residence on Sunday. When they arrived, the victim fled through the door and told officers what had occurred.

Officers searched Kellander’s residence and discovered a Ruger semi-automatic pistol stored above the kitchen cabinets, according to the arrest affidavit. The gun was still loaded, police say. Kellander allegedly denied having any knowledge of the gun when questioned about it, but later was heard uttering there shouldn’t have been a round in the chamber, according to police.

Kellander has a previous conviction for aggravated assault, and is prohibited from owning a firearm, police say.

Police arrested Kellander and charged him with felony counts of kidnapping, persons not to possess a firearm, and rape, and a misdemeanor charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, and unlawful restraint.