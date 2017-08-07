× Former Lancaster bar owner, 2 co-defendants will serve prison time for severely beating a man in 2015

LANCASTER — The former owner of a Lancaster bar and two co-defendants were sentenced to prison terms for beating a man on Christmas morning in 2015, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Maglietta, 45, former owner of Molly’s Pub on the 200 block of East Chestnut Street, and three former employees were convicted of aggravated assault and conspiracy at trial. A fifth man pleaded guilty to robbery, the DA’s office said.

Maglietta was also convicted of tampering with evidence for attempting to conceal the contents of the bar’s surveillance video of the beatings, which jurors saw at trial.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn issued the following sentences to Maglietta and his co-defendants:

Maglietta will served 5 1/2 to 11 years in state prison

Joshua R. Ellis, 34, will serve 5-10 years

Alexander Rodriguez-Cruz, 27, will serve 4 1/2 to 10 years

Two other defendants, Raymond Lee, 40, and Francisco Camacho, 30, are scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for their roles in the beating.

First Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen said the group were like a pack of wolves, acting in concert to inflict serious bodily harm to the victim, who was assaulted three separate times. He was punched and kicked until he was unconscious.