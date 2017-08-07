Hanover police investigating two robberies in two days

HANOVER, York County — Hanover police are investigating two robberies that occurred in the borough in two days.

The most recent just after 9:30 Monday morning, when a black male suspect entered the Members First Federal Credit Union on the 1200 block of Carlisle Street. He handed the teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled south on Carlisle Street in a dark gray Chevrolet Venture minivan bearing Pennsylvania registration JZ8296. The vehicle may have been operated by a white female, police say.

The suspect was described as standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a muscular build. He had short black hair and appeared to be clean-shaven. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, camouflage shorts, sneakers and white socks.

The other robbery occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday, police say. A black male suspect entered a business on the 600 block of Broadway and demanded cash. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled in a dark color SUV with four doors, a roof rack and running boards. A second unknown person was operating the vehicle, which was last observed traveling east toward Moul Avenue.

The suspect was described as tall, wearing a black baseball cap, black glasses, a gray t-shirt, camouflage shorts, gray shoes and white socks.

Police are still investigating both robberies. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover Borough Police at (717) 637-5575.