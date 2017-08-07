× Harrisburg man accused of pulling out gun during child custody dispute

HARRISBURG — Police are seeking a man accused of pointing a gun at another man during a child custody dispute.

The victim called police after the incident, which occurred last Friday at 9:30 p.m. The victim told police he was dropping off his child into the custody of the child’s mother at her residence on the 2500 block of Agate Street. The suspect, Daryl Walker, 35, of the 1400 block of Liberty Street, was present at the time, and allegedly drew a black pistol and pointed it at the victim, intending to intimidate the victim regarding a custodial issue with the child.

The victim told police he got back in his vehicle and fled before calling police.

Police are still trying to determine Walker’s whereabouts. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.