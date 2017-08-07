× Harrisburg man facing charges after attempting to rob man of necklaces he was wearing

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after attempting to rob a man of the necklaces he was wearing in a convenience store.

James Pierce, 30, is facing robbery, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness charges for the incident.

On August 4 at approximately 5:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 16th and Market Streets for a reported robbery.

Police were told that the accused man, later identified as Pierce, was being held on the ground by several men.

Upon arrival to the V&F Mini Market in the 1600 block of Market Street, police found Pierce pinned on the floor of the store by three men.

Two of the men were store clerks while the third was the victim of the attempted robbery.

According to witness accounts, Pierce entered the convenience store and confronted the victim about the necklaces/”chains” that he was wearing.

At that time, Pierce allegedly attempted to remove the necklaces from around the victim’s neck by grabbing them and attempting to pull them from the victim while saying, “I need them chains.”

At this time, the victim and store clerks attempted to stop Pierce, and a struggle ensued, causing approximately $200 of damage to store inventory.

Now, Pierce will face charges.