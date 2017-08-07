Harrisburg’s Barber Expected to Join Lions Soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State College, Centre County - Harrisburg Cougar alum Damion Barber is expected join the Penn State Nittany Lions very soon. He currently is not listed on the roster.

Nittany Lion Head Coach James Franklin was asked about Barber at Penn State Media day Saturday. Franklin's response " We're confident that Damion is going to be here. We've got some great feedback this week. So we're really confident that Damion will be here. "

The defensive lineman is finishing up some academic requirements this summer and is anxious to join the rest of the lions.