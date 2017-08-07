× Highspire man arrested for burglary after allegedly climbing into apartment window

HARRISBURG — A 31-year-old Highspire man was arrested on charges of burglary after witnesses saw him enter an apartment by climbing through a window, according to Lower Paxton Township police.

The incident happened shortly after noon on Sunday on the 4200 block of Storeys Court, police say.

Chad Robert Kreisher was found inside a residence by police officers responding to a burglary call. Witnesses reported seeing a male remove the screen from a window and climb inside an apartment. When officers responded and found him in the residence, they immediately detained him. Police say their investigation determined Kreisher had used force to enter the residence and did not have permission to be inside. He was taken into custody and transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for processing and arraignment.

Kreider was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Kenneth A. Lenker, and bail was set at $3,000, according to the arrest report.