× Man charged in connection with theft from an Upper Allen Township church

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man faces charges in connection with a report that money was stolen from a votive candle cash box at a church in Upper Allen Township.

An investigation revealed that Christopher Murphy, 45, stole money from the church more than once and also was identified in a similar church theft on the West Shore.

He is charged with theft by unlawful taking and possessing instruments of crime.

A preliminary hearing took place today. Charges were bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.