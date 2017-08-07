× Man facing aggravated assault, strangulation charges after domestic dispute in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing aggravated assault and strangulation charges after a domestic dispute.

Kenneth Lugaro, 32, is facing charges after allegedly hitting a woman and attempting to strangle her.

On August 5 at approximately 2:25 a.m., police responded to the A building in the 1100 block of Cloverly Road for a reported domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, officers saw two women hanging out of the upstairs window, screaming to the officers to help. They said that “he’s inside hitting her.”

As police entered the building, they were advised that the man, later identified as Lugaro, had just left.

The victim told police that Lugaro was intoxicated and began arguing with her mother. At one point, the victim attempted to stop the arguing and Lugaro became angry with her.

It was then that Lugaro allegedly grabbed her around the neck with both hands and attempted to strangle her.

Then, Lugaro punched the victim in the face before she was able to break free, flee to her room and lock the door.

Lugaro chased the woman and began kicking and punching the door to attempt to get in the room, during which time the victim called police.

Upon leaving the residence, police noticed a man matching the description of Lugaro walking across the street in the Foose School lot.

Police approached him, identified him as Lugaro, and took him into custody without incident.

Now, Lugaro faces charges.