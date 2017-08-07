× Manchester Township carjacking suspect apprehended by police

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — Northern York County Regional Police have caught one of two men suspected of a July 14 carjacking on the 1500 block of North George Street, according to court documents.

Justin Brian Miller, 35, of Spring Garden Township, was arrested Saturday, court documents show. He was arraigned Saturday night and remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 17.

Miller’s alleged co-conspirator, Byron Ray Smith Jr., of New Market, Maryland, is still at large, according to police.

Miller and Smith are accused of ordering a 58-year-old woman out of her car and stealing it from a parking lot outside the Dollar General store. After the woman got out, they jumped in the car and were observed leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim’s car was recovered in Maryland on July 19, police say. Video surveillance footage and tips from the public helped police to identify Miller and Smith as suspects.

Through their investigation, police found Miller and Smith had been residing at LifePath Christian Ministries in York. According to police, the duo ran into the shelter less than 30 minutes after the carjacking. They reportedly packed their belongings and ran out, according to an arrest warrant.

Miller is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, all of which are felony offenses. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and simple assault — attempt by menace.