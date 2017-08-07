Monday begins the new workweek damp and cool

DAMP START TO THE WORKWEEK: The next weather system crosses through on Monday, making for a damp and cool day. Plenty of showers become a steadier rain by about midmorning, so grab the umbrella stepping outside! Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 60s. Since plenty of rainfall is expected through much of the afternoon, readings won’t rise too much. In fact, they only reach the lower to middle 70s. Some of the coolest and dampest spots could even fall short of the 70 degree mark! It’s fairly soggy through early afternoon, but some breaks in the activity moves in the mid to late afternoon hours before the activity slowly fades through the evening. A few rumbles are possible, but widespread thunderstorms should not be a concern. The clouds break a bit through the night as the showers dry up. Expect overnight low temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

DRIER, SOME WARMING: Tuesday brings drier conditions to the region. There’s plenty of clouds to start, but sunshine breaks by mid to late morning. Then, some more clouds bubble up fast, leading to partly sunny afternoon skies. It’s breezy, and still on the cool side. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday brings a return to mostly sunny skies, and it’s a bit milder. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Clouds start increasing Thursday ahead of the next system. An isolated late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. Expect readings in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Friday brings a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A stalled system likely makes a bit of an unsettled weekend. There’s the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, otherwise expect partly sunny to mostly clouds skies. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Skies clear a bit more for Sunday, but clouds and an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be excluded, especially south. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s depending on sunshine.

Have a great Monday!

