× Montgomery County woman accused of stealing nearly $1 million from company payroll

DOUGLASVILLE, Montgomery County — A 31-year-old Douglasville woman accused of stealing nearly $1 million from her employer is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and identity theft, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Christine Cushman was an employee of HighPoint Solutions when a bank officer notified the company’s payroll department that suspicious direct deposits of significant size — totaling $919,301 — had been sent to her personal account, according to Montgomery County DA Kevin R. Steele.

The company’s chief financial officer reported the suspected theft to East Norriton Township Det. Anthony Caso on July 4. The ensuing investigation revealed that Cushman, director of human resources at HighPoint Solutions at the time, was issuing fraudulent payroll checks in the names of four former subcontractors who no longer did business with the company. There were reportedly 45 suspicious deposits made to Cushman’s personal account between May 5 and June 15, police say.

Cushman was arrested and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Ester J. Casillo on Aug. 2, 2017, who set bail at $10,000. She posted bail and was released.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m., Aug. 22, 2017, in front of Judge Casillo. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher Daniels of the Economic Crimes Unit.

“Nearly $1 million was stolen from this company by a senior-level, trusted employee. This breach of trust is something that needs to be guarded against by other companies,” said Steele in a press release announcing the arrest. “Unfortunately, corporate theft is all too prevalent and requires a system of checks and balances within the corporate system to make sure this doesn’t happen.”