Motor racing convention this weekend

LATIMORE TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -

From August 11-13, you can see much more than a checkered flag at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.

They're celebrating 60 years of racing history with a big convention.

Saturday will be the biggest day of the three-day, family-friendly event. Here's the full schedule of events.

There will be racing of all different types of classic and modern cars, a classic car expo, and free admission to the museum.

The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing is normally free, but they do ask for donations. They're open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays each week through October.

On FOX43 morning news, Drew Anderson asked Lynn Paxton, the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing President, why it's important to him to persevere and share racing history. Lynn shared, "I like to see how motor racing started, and I like sharing that perspective with our visitors. We have a Sprint Car from the 1920s and then dozens from the 20s through the 2000s, so really see how they changed over time."

They have close to 100 motor car that tell a story and history.