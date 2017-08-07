My first school bus ride event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carlisle, Pa. - A Cumberland County school district is making sure kindergarten students are ready to ride the school bus on their first day of school. Officials with the Carlisle Area School District held an event to teach students how to get on and off the school bus, and how to be safe while riding it. The kids even got to take a 20 minute ride on a bus. This program has been going on for several years.

"It's important because we have approximately 320 kindergartners who come from all different walks of life, so a lot of them have never experienced a bus or know about the bus safety," said Eric Sands, Director of Management Services for the Carlisle Area School District.

The first day of school for students in the Carlisle Area School District is August 21st.