One dead in single-vehicle crash in New Cumberland

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Bridge Street in New Cumberland.

Authorities say the car ran into two poles, and one man is dead. He is not being identified at this time.

Bridge Street will be closed for several hours while the scene is cleared and the incident is investigated.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.