× Presenting the 2017 high school football schedules for the Mid-Penn, L-L League and YAIAA

The 2017 High School Football Season is upon us!

As was the case last year, some teams in the Mid-Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League, and York Area Interscholastic Athletic Association elected to begin their regular-season games on the first week of eligibility, August 25 (the so-called “Week Zero” games). The rest of their District 3 brethren have to wait an extra week before they kick things off on September 1.

Whether you’re a fan of a Mid-Penn, L-L or YAIAA school, FOX43 has you covered. Remember to visit our High School Football Frenzy page every week during the season for scores and highlights.

Here are the full 2017 high school football schedules for each league:

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Mid-Penn

YAIAA