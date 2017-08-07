Recap: 2017 Penn State Football Media Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State College, Centre County - The 2017 football campaign is just a few weeks away. After completing the first week of Fall camp the Nittany Lion Football team hosted its annual media day Saturday.

While in years past the mood has always been generally positive, under coach James Franklin, this year something was just a little bit different. For the first time in a long time, there are no doubts hanging over the program. No sanctions, a full roster, and few if any questions along an offensive line that is expected to to block for two Heisman Trophy contenders.

The relaxed feeling was easy to spot for the FOX43 sports team. Here is a recap of some fun at Media Day 2017, from Happy Valley.