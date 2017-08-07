× Shippensburg non-emergency phone number temporarily down

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The non-emergency phone number for Shippensburg residents to reach the Cumberland County Dispatch Center is currently out of service. The number (717-532-8878) was found to be out of service around 10:15 a.m.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety is working with the phone company to have service restored as quickly as possible. The outage does not impact 911 calls.

Shippensburg residents are able to reach the Dispatch Center by calling the Carlisle non-emergency number at 717-243-4121.

More information will be provided as available.