× Sunnier skies coming

RAIN ENDS: After a soggy and cloudy Monday, I think it’s time to dry out. What do you think? We’ll have just a stray shower or two pop up this evening and for the first part of the night. Temperatures hang out in the 60s all night, and we’ll have some patchy fog because of all of that moisture left in the air from the rain.

SUNNIER SKIES: Wow! What a Tuesday afternoon on the way. You’ll see very sunny skies and enjoy low humidity and a high of 80. Now, a few spots like Lancaster, York, and Lebanon Counties will see a lot of clouds in the sky at sunrise, which is 6:12 A.M. these days, but they won’t last long! We’ll keep the sunny skies and 80s rolling on Wednesday and Thursday. Even though the humidity climbs up a touch on Thursday, it won’t be bad at all!

WEEKEND WEATHER: Now, Friday, it will feel humid. We’ll have cloudy skies and showers and storms off and all day. Even though we’ll have a few showers and storms Saturday afternoon, we’ll spend most of the day partly sunny and dry. The same goes for Sunday, and even few spots get that storm. Though, it will be humid both days. Highs hang out in the low to mid 80s.

HEAD’S UP: This weekend is the annual August meteor shower. We’ll see the most “shooting stars” Friday and Saturday night because the shower peaks midday on Saturday. Saturday is the better night for viewing because it will be very cloudy for most of Friday night. Sadly, we’ll still have some clouds in the sky on Saturday, but it’s worth going out. This is the best and most active meteo shower of year, so I bet you’ll see a meteor!

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson