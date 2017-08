× Teen taken to hospital after being injured while cleaning rifle

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A teenage boy was taken to Hershey Medical Center Monday evening following a rifle accident.

Pennsylvania State Police Newport Troopers responded to the 500 block of Market Street in Newport Borough at 5:20 p.m for a report of a 15-year-old shot while cleaning a rifle.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing at this time to determine what happened.