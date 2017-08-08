× Brisk sales push jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing to a $350 million annuity

MIDDLETOWN — Brisk sales have pushed the Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing to a $350 million annuity or a $218.3 million cash prize, according to a release issued by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The jackpot initially rolled to a $346 million annuity value after no one won last Friday’s drawing, the release said.

Oh, and the jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing? A mere $307 annuity or a $192.3 million cash prize.

“With a combined total of $657 million in jackpots up for grabs, we want to remind players to always play responsibly,” said Pennsylvania Lottery executive director Drew Svitko in the release. “One way to do so is to pool ticket purchases with your family, friends or colleagues.”

In Pennsylvania, tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights.

Pennsylvania has sold two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010, and 17 Powerball jackpot winning tickets since joining that game 15 years ago. Pennsylvania’s largest Mega Millions jackpot was an $86.7 million cash-value prize claimed by a Pittsburgh couple in 2014. The state’s largest Powerball prize was a $110.2 million cash-value jackpot claimed by a New Jersey couple in 2004.

Powerball and Mega Millions are played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball costs $2 to play; Mega Millions costs $1.

The odds of winning tonight’s Mega Millions drawing? According to Durango Bill’s Applied Mathematics website, they’re a mere one in 258,890,850.