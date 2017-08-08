× Columbia man sentenced to up to 70 years in prison for 2015 sexual assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Columbia man was sentenced to serve up to 70 years in prison for the sexual assault and beating of a woman in 2015.

Tomas Matthews, 38, was previously convicted at separate trials earlier this year of aggravated assault, sexual assault, and illegal possession of a firearm among other counts.

Now, his latest conviction, which is at least his third for crimes of violence, could cost him the rest of his life in prison. Matthews has previous out-of-state convictions for kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault on a police officer.

County Judge David Ashworth ordered a 33-to-70 year prison term while calling Matthews a “danger to the community.”

Ashworth also said Matthews is a “very dangerous, violent individual” with “serious anger issues.”

The victim spoke at the sentencing of the permanent pain she suffers from the June 7, 2015 attack at her Columbia home.

In response to Matthews quoting a Bible verse, she asked, “Is he sorry now because he knows he’s going to be going away for a lifetime?”

The victim’s mother added: “God will not forgive him because he has too black of a heart.”

Matthews also has a pending aggravated assault case regarding an April 3 beating of a Lancaster County Prison inmate.