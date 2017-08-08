× Current O’s skipper to be inducted into New York-Penn League Hall of Fame

The New York-Penn League announced today that Buck Showalter will be inducted in the league’s Hall of Fame.

Showalter, who currently serves as the Baltimore Orioles skipper, began his managerial career in 1985, at the age of 29, with the New York-Penn League’s Oneonta Yankees.

In his first stint, Showalter led Oneonta to a record of 55-23 and a league championship. He returned in 1986 — the team finished 59-18.

The three-time Major League Baseball A.L. Manager of the Year served as manager of the New York Yankees (1992-1995), Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-2000) and Texas Rangers (2003-2006) before being hired to lead the Orioles in 2010.

Showalter led the Yankees to their first postseason berth in 14 years, guided the Diamondbacks to their first division title and has managed Baltimore to three playoff appearances.

Warner Fusselle, the original “Voice of the Cyclones,” serving as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Brooklyn Cyclones, and William Gladstone, a team owner in the New York-Penn League since 1992, join Showalter in the Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

“As the oldest, continuously‐operated Class-A league in professional baseball, the list of players, coaches, field managers, general managers, and owners reads like a Who’s Who of Baseball,” said Ben Hayes, President of the New York‐Penn League. “This year’s inductees are incredibly worthy of this honor.”

Induction ceremonies are scheduled to take place on August 15, during pregame ceremonies at the 2017 New York‐Penn League All‐Star Game at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, NY, home of the Tri-City ValleyCats.