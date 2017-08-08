× Dauphin County will spray for mosquitoes in Allison Hill section of Harrisburg tonight

HARRISBURG — Dauphin County’s Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program will attempt to control the adult mosquito population and the potential spread of the West Nile Virus by spraying near the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg Tuesday night, according to a news release.

While there have been no human cases of West Nile Virus reported in the county, several infected mosquito samples have been collected in the city, the release said.

Due to the increase of positive samples in the county, the program is stepping up surveillance and spraying for mosquitoes.

The treatments will be administered with truck-mounted equipment that dispenses Duet, a Prallethrin/Sumithrin/Pipernonyl Butoxide insecticide product, at a rate of 0.79 ounces per acre. This is a very low concentration of a pesticide that has been tested and approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency for use in controlling adult mosquito populations in and around people.

Frequently asked questions about mosquito control:

Should I wash toys and other items in the yard at the time of the application?

It is not necessary to wash items in your yard after the application. Due to low application rates, any exposure from contact with these surfaces would be low and pose negligible risks.

Should I cover the pool before the application?

No, residue in a pool would be low and also diluted by the water in the pool.

Should I close the windows and turn off my air conditioner?

The ULV vapor disperses readily, and little movement of the material into open windows with screens is expected. However, individuals with upper respiratory problems, such as asthma, may react to ULV applications. Closing windows and turning off air conditioners is recommended for those with upper respiratory problems.

How long should I wait before I let my pet out?

When the chemical is applied at the labeled rates, there are wide margins of safety for humans, dogs, cats and other mammals. Indoor pets may be “let out” immediately following the application. Outdoor pets may be left outdoors.

How long should I wait before allowing the children to enter the yard?

The ULV vapor disperses very quickly after the application. Individuals with respiratory problems may react to ULV application. People with these health issues may want to wait an hour before resuming outdoor activities in treated areas.

How do I get on your “no-spray” list?

Please call the Dauphin County Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program at 717-921-8100 to be placed on the list.

To learn more about WNV and prevention, visit the CDC’s Web site at www.cdc.gov/westnile. For more information about the county’s program, call the Conservation District at 717-921-8100.