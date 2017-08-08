× Father pleads no contest over incident that sent toddler to hospital with fractured skull

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — A Shippensburg man has pleaded no contest to three charges stemming from an incident that sent his then 2-month-old son to the hospital in July 2016.

Douglas Asbury, 34, entered a no-contest plea to charges of simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and false reports to law enforcement, according to court documents.

The fourth charge of aggravated assault was dismissed, per court documents.

Asbury told police the now 8-month-old boy fell out of bed in mid-July last year while under his care.

The child’s mother took him to the hospital where doctors discovered a fractured skill and bleeding on the brain.

Court documents say experts told police that the injuries were not consistent with Asbury’s story.