Felton man accused of drug delivery resulting in death of Stewartstown man

YORK — A 34-year-old Felton man is accused of selling heroin to a man who later died of an overdose, according to a state police arrest affidavit.

Steven William Westervelt, of the 5000 block of Logan Road, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and possession of a controlled substance in connection to the death of Nathaniel Kent Sweatt in January.

Police say Sweatt, 34, was found unresponsive and slumped over a couch at his Stewartstown residence by his grandmother. He was pronounced dead at the scene by deputy county coroner Stephen Cosey. Sweatt’s family told police they did not know he was currently using drugs, but that he did have a past opiate addiction. Police found a clear plastic straw and a folded yellow piece of paper near Sweatt’s body. They also found a piece of paper with the name Steve and a phone number written on it.

An autopsy revealed Sweatt’s cause of death was mixed ethanol and heroin toxicity, according to the criminal complaint.

Sweatt’s cell phone was examined by police, who found a series of texts between Sweatt and “Steve” that appeared to be arranging a meeting at the end of Sweatt’s work shift at a gas station in Stewartstown on January 25.

Surveillance video taken from the gas station showed a suspected drug transaction between Sweatt and a white male suspect, later identified as Westervelt.

An arrest warrant was issued on August 4, according to the complaint and court documents.