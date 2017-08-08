FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area.

Today, Trooper Brent Miller and Corporal Adam Reed of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Hugo Alberto Perez, DOB: 01/05/89, 28-Years Old

Wanted: Aggravated Indecent Assault; Unlawful Contact with a Minor; Corruption of Minors; Indecent Assault

Location: 267 Austin Drive, East Hanover Twp, Dauphin Co

Incident Date: July 25, 2013

Charges Filed: March 11, 2015

2. Joseph Lynn Laughman, DOB: 02/22/82, 35-Years Old

Wanted: Failure to Comply with Registration of Sexual Offenders Requirements

Location: 3300 Old Harrisburg Rd, Straban Twp, Adams Co (Gettysburg PSP Station)

Incident Date: October 17, 2016

Charges Filed: November 4, 2016

3. Corey M. Vazquez, Sr. DOB: 12/07/1987 Age: 29

Wanted: Indecent sexual assault of a minor less than 13 years of age

Location: 6000 block of Lehigh Avenue, Harrisburg, Pa

Charges Filed: May 25, 2017

What can you do to help? If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.

