× FOX43 Sports and Keystone Sports Network partner on Penn State Football coverage

HARRISBURG – FOX Sports has a brand new six-year contract to bring you the best in Big Ten Football, including Penn State. Seems like a perfect time for us at FOX43 to partner up with the leader in Penn State sports talk radio, the Keystone Sports Network (KSN).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We're football junkies so we're essentially having conversations about stuff that we would normally talk about anyway," insists Andy Shaw, one of the hosts for the Keystone Sports Network. "There's just microphones in front of us and you can hear us."

KSN produces the Keystone Kickoff Show from their studio in Harrisburg. It's heard on radio stations around the state and has become a very popular podcast for Penn State fans to download. Now, once a week, you'll hear Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista of FOX43 Sports joining in the conversation. You'll also see KSN personalities on FOX43. It's an arrangement that offers more details on the current resurgence of the Nittany Lions.

"The team helps, winning a Big Ten Championship, winning the Big Ten East," admits Shay. "Certainly that helps, we've caught some lightning in a bottle and timing is everything."

You can hear current podcasts involving FOX43 Sports on KSN here:

http://www.keystonesportsnetwork.com/todd-sadowski-fox43s-expanded-coverage-psu-football-partnering-ksn/

http://www.keystonesportsnetwork.com/ask-ross-blocking-moorheads-offense-psu-vs-ohio-state-dominant-psu-defense/