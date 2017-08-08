× Harrisburg man accused of firing 2 shots into the air during family dispute

HARRISBURG — A 27-year-old Harrisburg man is charged with two counts of simple assault by physical menace and reckless endangerment after allegedly firing two shots into the air during a family dispute Sunday night.

Susquehanna Township police say Michael House Jr. allegedly came to a home on the 3500 block of Ridgeway Road shortly after 6 p.m. He confronted two female victims over family issues, police say. Before departing, House allegedly fired two shots into the air from a Glock 43 handgun. No one was injured and no property was damaged, according to police.

House was taken into custody shortly after the incident and taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center. He posted $3,000 bail and was released. His weapon was confiscated by police.