Hersheypark announces it will add two new water rides to its Boardwalk water park for 2018

HERSHEY — The Boardwalk at Hersheypark will add two new thrill rides for the 2018 season — the Breakers Edge water coaster and the Whitecap Racer, the park announced today.

The new rides will be located between the Shoreline Sprayground and the Intercoastal Waterway Lazy River, according to an announcement released by the park. The attractions will debut on Memorial Day weekend of 2018.

Breakers Edge is the world’s first HydroMagnetic water coaster, with flying saucer turns to propel riders through splash-filled hills, according to the announcement. The four-person inline raft gives riders the feel of riding a bobsled as gravity drops and linear induction motors power them up and down the ride’s many hills and turns. It has the capacity to serve an estimated 600 guests per hour, with a ride time of about one minute, the announcement said.

Breakers Edge will be the 14th roller coaster at Hersheypark, according to the announcement.

Whitecap will be the world’s longest mat racer, according to Hersheypark. It will take guests 70 feet high as they race to the finish in six side-by-side tunnels. Each rider will rush through two tight 360-degree loops, while open racing lanes allow them to watch how they’re doing against neighboring racers as they challenge each other using a slider timing system.

Both rides are manufactured by ProSlide Technology. They are listed as family friendly rides, with a Reese’s height requirement (42 inches and up).

Hersheypark says the new rides are the biggest splash added to The Boardwalk water park since its opening in 2007. The area already features six water slides, a lazy river, a wave pool and more than 600 interactive water features.