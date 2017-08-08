Hersheypark plans to announce new 2018 attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Hersheypark will announce its new attraction for 2018 on Tuesday morning.

Hersheypark shared 5 hints about the attraction on Fox43 Morning News:

We are adding more water to the Boardwalk There is light at the end of the tunnel It's a race to the finish This makes number 14 Get ready to double the fun

Hersheypark shared these hints with the public at the beginning of July. They encourage people to continue guessing what the new attraction will be using the hashtag '#Hersheypark2018.'

The announcement will be made at 11 am on the Hersheypark Facebook page.