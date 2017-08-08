× Lancaster County school teacher accused of exchanging over 8,000 texts with student, some of them sexual

LANCASTER — A former music teacher at Elizabethtown High School is charged with corruption of a minor after allegedly exchanging thousands of text messages with a 17-year-old female student, some of which were of a “sexual nature,” according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Cody L. Floyd also allegedly discussed consuming alcohol with the student, and once met the girl to watch a movie as the two held hands, the DA’s office says.

Floyd, of Mount Joy, was teaching at Elizabethtown during the time he had contact with the girl, between December 2016 and April of this year, the DA’s office says. His employment at Elizabethtown has been terminated.

Elizabethtown police Detective Shane Deardorff filed the first-degree misdemeanor charge on Tuesday, according to the DA’s office. There is no physical contact alleged in the charge, the DA’s office says.

Floyd is reportedly making arrangements through his attorney to appear in court for arraignment.

On April 21, the DA’s office says, a district administrator reported to the district school resource officer allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Floyd and the student. Multiple district staff members reported Floyd and the student alone in his office with lights off.

An examination of the girl’s cellphone revealed over 8,000 text-messages, exchanged daily. Some of the messages were sexual and flirtatious.

In some messages, Floyd allegedly writes that he loves and misses the student and wants to kiss and cuddle her. He also mentions in the messages that he “can’t be prosecuted” when the girl turns 18, according to charging documents.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick approved the charge.