× Lancaster VA Community Clinic services temporarily relocated due to water leak damage

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – Veterans with appointments currently scheduled at the Lancaster VA Community Clinic are being contacted to reschedule with their providers at alternate locations in the Lebanon VA Medical Center system due to water leak damage at the facility located in the Greenfield Corporate Center, 1861 Charter Lane, Suite 120, Lancaster.

The issue originated with a clean domestic water leak that started over the weekend in the central portion of the leased clinic space.

“The care and safety of our Veterans remains our top priority and we are working with each Veteran impacted so they can be seen at an alternate location while this issue is resolved,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., Lebanon VAMC director. “We are working with the building owner and representatives to address remediation, restoration and return to full operation as quickly as possible.”

A shuttle service will also be offered hourly from the Lancaster Community Clinic to the Lebanon VA Medical Center for Veterans with appointments impacted and transportation needs. Details on the shuttle service will be made available to Veterans.

Veterans with impacted appointments will be contacted by scheduling staff. Veterans with an appointment-related question may also contact the scheduling line at (717) 272-6621 ext. 5105. Veterans can also continue to contact their provider team through the My HealtheVet online secure-messaging offering.

Veterans experiencing a medical emergency should contact 911. The emergency room at the Lebanon VA Medical Center remains available to Veterans 24/7 experiencing a medical emergency.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 168 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also oversees community clinics located in Camp Hill, Frackville, Lancaster, Pottsville, Wyomissing and York. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov , like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon , or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon

SOURCE: Lebanon County VA