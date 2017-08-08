× Man kills next-door neighbor after apparent long-running dispute

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken into custody shortly after he shot and killed his next-door neighbor early Monday morning.

Clayton Carter, of West Goshen Township, is charged with murder and related offenses for the death of G. Brooks Jennings.

West Goshen Police say two disputes took place, hours within each other, prior to the deadly shooting.

The first dispute occurred Monday around 7:50 p.m. The criminal complaint says officers responded to a dispute between Carter and Jennings about cursing and a video recording in the back yard — it was later resolved by police who arrived on the scene.

Hours later, around 1 a.m., the two engaged in another dispute, which eventually led to the shooting death of Jennings. According to the criminal complaint, Carter claimed that the victim was shining a light into his eyes while he was inside his residence at 312 Box Elder Drive. Carter then exited his house, pulled a car onto his own lawn and shined his high beams toward Jennings, who was standing in front of his dwelling at 314 Box Elder Drive.

Carter then confronted the victim, a second time, after grabbing a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun from his residence.

The defendant shot Jennings twice in the head on the victim’s property — the second shot occurred while Carter stood over Jennings’ body.

The criminal complaint states that the victim’s wife saw the second shot after looking out the window due to the sound of the first one.

Carter claims Jennings threatened him with a knife, the complaint adds. The defendant had no injuries.

Police recovered two shell casings, the gun and a knife, the complaint says. The second shell casing was located in close proximity to Jennings’ body.

Carter was transported to Chester County Prison.