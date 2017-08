VALLEY, Alabama — A mom’s exuberant photo is going viral on Facebook as back-to-school season begins in some areas of the country.

The photo, posted by Jena Willingham, shows her relaxing in her pool, with what appears to be a Mimosa in hand, smiling delightedly. Her children, standing in the background, look decidedly less enthused about returning to classes.

The photo has received more than 4,000 likes and has been shared more than 10,000 times since it was posted.