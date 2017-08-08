× New Cumberland woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend during argument, police say

NEW CUMBERLAND, Cumberland County — An 18-year-old New Cumberland woman is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend multiple times during an argument, Fairview Township police say.

Freya Angelika Klein, of the first block of Umberto Avenue, allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the right arm and chest during a dispute Monday night, police say.

Police were summoned to the emergency room of Holy Spirit Hospital for a report of a stabbing victim Monday at 11 a.m., according to the criminal complaint. They interviewed the victim, who accused Klein, his girlfriend, of stabbing him during an argument.

The victim told police Klein was upset about his relationship with the mother of his children, and suspected him of continuing to have a relationship with her. The victim said Klein spoke to the mother of his children the day before.

According to the victim, on Monday morning after they awoke, Klein began arguing with him and accused him of still being involved with the mother of his children. He denied it, saying they had a relationship because of their children. The victim said Klein continued arguing, then suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the arm. The victim told police he attempted to grab her wrist to stop her from stabbing him again, but she freed her hand and stabbed him in the upper chest.

The victim said he got away from Klein and left the residence.

During an interview with police, Klein allegedly said she and the victim were arguing and she asked him to leave. He agreed to leave, but wanted to retrieve a sweatshirt from her vehicle. Klein told police she did not want to unlock the car, so they continued to argue, according to the arrest affidavit. When she became upset that the victim kept talking, Klein said, she grabbed his pocket knife, which was lying on a shelf in her bedroom, and stabbed him multiple times.

Klein was arrested on the aggravated assault charge.