New Cumberland woman facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing boyfriend during argument

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a New Cumberland woman after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend multiple times during an argument.

Freya Klein, 18, is facing Aggravated Assault charges for her role in the incident.

On August 7, police were notified by Holy Spirit Hospital of a stabbing victim that had come into the emergency room.

The victim reported that he had been stabbed by his girlfriend in the first block of Umberto Avenue in New Cumberland.

He alleged that upon waking up, he engaged in an argument with Klein that escalated to a point where Klein pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Klein was arrested and remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.