Penn State ranks 21st among website's 30 Most Successful College Sports Programs of All Time

SPRING CITY — Penn State University ranks No. 21 on the BestCollegeReviews.org list of the country’s 30 Most Successful College Sports Programs of All Time, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Three of Penn State’s Big Ten brethren, Michigan, Ohio State and Maryland, are also on the list. The Wolverines check in at No. 24, while the Buckeyes are No. 16 and the Terrapins No. 15.

The University of Florida is ranked No. 1. Stanford, UCLA, the University of Connecticut and the University of North Carolina round out the top five.

Best College Reviews said it created this list to show aspiring college athletes the most successful sporting programs of all time. According to the editors, the ranking is intended inform and inspire student athletes.

To determine the base ranking of the sports programs, Best College Reviews referred to data gleaned from the Capital One Cup, which measures colleges’ achievements in multiple sports. Data were analyzed for the number of NCAA championship finals that each college has both reached going back to 1992.

The following sports were considered: Men’s Football, Men’s Basketball, Men’s Baseball, Women’s Basketball, and Women’s Softball.