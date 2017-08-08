× Police located driver suspected in hit-and-run incident in Winterstown

WINTERSTOWN, York County — Police have located the vehicle and driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian Saturday night in the borough of Winterstown.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released by police.

The incident occurred at 8:50 p.m. on the 11000 block of Winterstown Road. Police say the vehicle involved, a 2008-10 Toyota Highlander, struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian suffered significant injuries and was hospitalized.